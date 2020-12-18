Christmas coming to downtown Berthold

For the Berthold Police Department’s fifth annual toy drive this year, they’re hoping to kick it up a notch.

Along with handing out toys, they’re partnering with the Parks and Recreation Department to host an entire downtown Christmas event.

Businesses will be decorated with lights, Santa Claus will be on hand taking photos with kids and adults for free and if there’s any snow left on the ground…sleigh rides.

KX News spoke to the Chief of Police who says this is just another way to spread the holiday joy.

“Especially with everything going on, you know, neighbors haven’t seen neighbors, friends haven’t seen friends as much as they used to so hopefully it will be a good event,” Al Schmidt said.

Schmidt says anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

