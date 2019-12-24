Christmas Eve shopping hours: What’s open and what’s not

Still have gifts to buy? There’s still time to get in the last-minute gift shopping with some stores that have extended hours. However, many are closing early on Tuesday.

Christmas Eve retailer hours

Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. Store names below link to retailers’ websites.

Apple: Many stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open through 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since Friday)

Menards: Stores close at 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.

