It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas…Christmas in July that is. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Sanford Health are teaming up to give the gift of a lifetime.

It’s not Christmas yet… but for some kids in North Dakota it sure feels like it.

The Sabre Dogs game tonight is all about raising money to help kids who have early onset childhood conditions. All the proceeds made tonight will go to the Great American Bike Race.

“We’ve got Santa going to be here giving away giveaways. We’ve got a 50/50 raffle . We’ve got custom jerseys that the players are going to wear during the game. Then we auction them off during the game and all those proceeds go to the Great American Bike Race. But the jerseys are super cute with Santa riding a bike.” says Lisa Englestad.

The gates open at 6:05 and the first pitch is at 7:05 so you still have time to make it out to Corbett Field for tonight’s game to see Santa.