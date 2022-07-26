The summer scenery may look different than Christmas day but inside Raging Rivers Water Park, it sounds a lot like Christmas and even some are dressed for the occasion.

“It’s been super-hot, so it’s the perfect day to get away from that 95-degree weather if that’s not your thing. I think this is a little bit better for both individuals,” Mandan Parks and Rec Facility Supervisor Tyra Watson said.

Visitors that donated canned goods received a $5 discount on admission. The canned good items will go to Aide Incorporated.

“They’re bringing in Mac and Cheese, different canned goods,” Watson said.

Park visitors filled three boxes with food donations and they are going to be sent to Aide Incorporated.

Patti Regan, the Executive Director of Aide Incorporated said donations like these are needed.

“Hunger doesn’t take a break; hunger is all the time. I want people to remember that just because the sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day, it doesn’t mean that people still don’t need food,” Regan said.

Since 1983, the pantry has been feeding the Bismarck and Mandan area. Residents can pick up food if they need and donations are accepted.

“They either have had surgeries, they’re in wheelchairs, they may have a mental illness, they may have disabilities,” Regan said.

Regan said with inflation, it’s adding hundreds of dollars to spending costs buying at the nearby grocery stores.

“When you can get maybe six boxes of cereal, but you’re trying to fill boxes for 20, 30 people, you can see what a challenge it becomes,” Regan said.