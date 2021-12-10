The Minot Public School Foundation is hosting Christmas in the Greenhouse – a campaign photoshoot for the nonprofit that supports students and teachers within Minot Public Schools.
Families are invited to Lowe’s Garden Center at 1640 4th Ave NE in Minot to take photos.
Some suggestions about what to wear are; maroon and gold, a Minot sports uniform, or bring an instrument or prop. People may also wear outfits of their choosing, they can dress up or down.
Other activities at Christmas in the Greenhouse include poinsettia decorating, book readings, holiday music, and a surprise gift at the Scheels ice fishing booth.
Photos taken at the event will be used in print materials, thank yous, billboards, social media, website, and other advertising.
Christmas in the Greenhouse to be held this weekend in Minot
