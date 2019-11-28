Christmas in the Park begins Friday in Minot

by: Staff Reports

MINOT — Christmas is coming to Oak Park in Minot a little early this year on Black Friday.

Hosted by the Minot Sertoma Club, the Christmas lights are displayed Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. every evening.

The cost is $5 per car with a special rate for limos and buses. Tickets can be prepurchased from the four Marketplace Foods, or at the gate as you enter the displays. You can also get five tickets for $20.

The Sertoma Club said this is a way for them to earn money and give back to the community.

