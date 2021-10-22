Christmas lights set up in Bismarck Peace Park

It’s only Oct. 22, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bismarck.

Members of the Capital City Christmas committee are putting up Christmas lights and decorations at Peace Park.

The lights will officially turn on Nov. 27 during a tree-lighting ceremony that starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include an appearance by Santa, along with free hot cocoa, cider and other refreshments.

Students from Bismarck High School’s National Honor Society and the Downtowner’s Association were also helping hang up lights.

“We’re ready to bring in the holiday season, get the park all ready, enjoy this beautiful weather. We’re out here putting up lights, putting up decorations so come wintertime or when it gets a little bit colder, people can walk around and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas,” Capital City Christmas committee member Amanda Yellow said.

There will also be a Breakfast with Santa event happening the morning of the tree-lighting on Nov. 27, and tickets for that event are on sale now.

For more information about that event, head here.