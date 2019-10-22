Christmas shop in Bismarck opening soon

BISMARCK — Is it too early for Christmas decorations? One area thrift shop doesn’t seem to think so.

Seeds of Hope in downtown Bismarck has become known for it’s Christmas Store. It’s a yearly project and all the donations come from people in the community. It began over a decade ago by a long-time volunteer.

There’s everything from ribbons and snow globes and even antique dishes. The manager who said she loves the shop because you never know what you’re going to find.

“You see anything from things as you were growing up as a child that you’re family had all the way up to the contemporary decor that a lot of people like also,” said Lisa Ternes, manager at Seeds of Hope.

Last year Seeds of Hope raised $66,000 in the Christmas shop alone and all the funds go to the Abused Adult Resource Center.

They will open this Friday at 5 p.m.