Christmas shopping is cut short this year

Christmas is only 49 days away. Shoppers may have to start earlier to prepare for Christmas to avoid the rush because Thanksgiving is later.

Christmas may be around the corner but many people aren’t shopping for presents yet.

“I am a last-minute shopper anyway. My spouse takes care of grandkids and kids. So, a couple of days before Christmas I will get out there and get serious,” said Layne J, North Dakota resident.

“I do enjoy going last minute and it’s because I have a luxury of living in Bismarck/Mandan where we have tons of options. We are blessed with a variety of stores,” said Gayle Geiger, North Dakota resident.

But this year, you may want to reconsider going last minute. Because of the calendar, the traditional Christmas shopping season is six days shorter than last year. Christmas shopping typically starts after Thanksgiving. So last year Thanksgiving was on the 22nd compared to this year on the 28th leaving less time to shop for Christmas.

While some people are taking their time, others are ahead of the game.

“I do like when I have more days to decorate my house and enjoy the music and all the things that go with Christmas. I’ve been known to turn my Christmas music on the day after Halloween,” said Clarice Kesler, North Dakota resident.

So, whether you are a last-minute person or ahead of the game, Christmas will be a joyful time spent with family and friends.

This year’s Thanksgiving is the closest it ever gets to Christmas.
Every six years, we lose those 6 days of shopping time.

