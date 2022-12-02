MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas lights, music, decorations, friends and family, and festive drinks are all things we look forward to during the holiday season.

And one new holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar brings all of that to Minot.

Miracle on Tenth opened just a couple of weeks ago and it’s only open until December 31.

It features handcrafted holiday-themed cocktails like the Christmaspolitan, the jingle bell spiked egg nog, and so much more.

They also have the 12 days of Christmas shots.

There’s a photo booth section where you can take pictures in rooms filled with Christmas classic movies.

The music, the lights, the fireplace, and the decorations are amazing and are sure to get you into the holiday spirit.



“It looks like Christmas, it smells like Christmas. I don’t care how bad of a day you’re having, when you walk inside it turns into just magic. People have this amazing almost like sense of relief like your settling into being back to eight years old on Christmas morning in your grandma’s house,” said Dustin Stredwick, co-owner at Miracle on 10th.

It can get busy, so they recommend you make a reservation, but walk-ins are welcome too.

Miracle on 10th is open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and midnight all the other nights.