Christmas storytime for kids held inside former Governor’s Mansion

When it comes to Christmas this year, some are just happy to be gathering with loved ones.

“For Christmas, I just wanted everyone to be healthy so we could get together with family this year after the past year. That was my Christmas wish,” Rebecca Leischner said.

“I really don’t know what I want for Christmas. I’m just excited that it’s Christmas season. I guess I get a break from school for a little bit. That will be kind of nice,” middle school teacher Sarah Fox said.

“I want to just have fun and spend time with my family,” 8-year-old Lucy Leischner said.

Many were in the holiday spirit while staying warm inside the former Governor’s Mansion.

Fox had storytime for about seven children gathered in a group.

“I thought it would just be a fun pre-Christmas activity before the fun Christmas activities start,” Fox said.

Fox read Santa Is Coming To North Dakota by Steve Smallman.

“It’s cool to hear Santa coming to a place where not a lot of people know exist in North Dakota. It’s really fun to have him visit places that kids really know like Bismarck, Mandan, Valley City, Fargo,” Fox said.

Fox also read The Night Before Christmas which was exciting to kids because it will be here soon.

“It’s a classic story and we’re in a classic house. I love this story and I think it would be really fun for the kids to hear it too,” Fox said.

In addition to hearing those stories, kids also went home with candy canes.