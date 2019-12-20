Christmas wish from the 3 Eaton brothers? To give back

Christmas is less than a week away and so is the scramble to get the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Just like most kids, Trevon, Bentley and Jameson Eaton are excited for Christmas. But their wish-list to Santa may be a little different from others.

“We are raising money to buy gifts for each other, well one gift for each other,” said Jameson.

The three brothers’ single mom is a full-time student, and they understand this Christmas may not be like others.

“Right now she is just going through the basics so that she can get into the nursing program. So we’re tight on money this year and don’t have much money to get gifts for each other,” said the brothers.

The boys all have mentors from the local youth mentoring program Companions for Children, and wanted to give back to them as well.

Jameson added, “50 percent of the proceeds will be going to Companions for Children.”

Having organized a lemonade stand in the past to raise money for a different organization, the boys needed a new business idea…

“Well it was actually our mom’s idea,” said Trevor.

“I was just looking around the house, and I was like OK. I think we could get these and if we made them look cute, maybe people would want them,” said Kesha Eaton, the boys’ mother.

Peppermint Hot Cocoa, Regular Hot Cocoa, Chai Tea and Russian Tea are all for sale. Mom said she couldn’t be prouder of her boys.

“A lot of businesses around here, people don’t support them as much as they should so we should support small business. And having Companion for Children has been immensely rewarding for my boys,” she added.

The boys have raised a little over $300 and are going into their Christmas break not thinking about themselves, but others.

All the money donated to Companions for Children will be matched by the Twice Blessed Campaign.

You can contact Kesha for orders or donations on her Facebook page.