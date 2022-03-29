

Members of a local church are pitching in to help individuals who need an extra set of hands with some spring cleaning, including widows and foster parents.

“A lady lost her husband a few years back and they’re going to build some playground equipment and do some landscaping for her,” said Evangel Reach Pastor Sam Hapip

Hapip said members of the Church are excited about receiving their assignments for community service.

“We had just over 70 people that came to help out today,” Hapip said.

Each team is prepared and ready to assist families or widows with any given task across town.

“We’re going as far north right along the river on River Road and then we’re going as far as South,” Hapip said.

The church is helping with spring cleaning, some of it involving yard work around the house.

Joel Land is a father to a three-year-old and a six-year-old, but soon, he will become a foster parent.

He’s very excited to start this new adventure, but there’s work to be done before his foster child arrives, starting with installing an egress window in his basement.

“I’ve gained some unity with my wife and as far as that vision and wanting to love other kids and provide them a safe home with plenty of love and joy,” Prospective Foster Parent Joel Land said.

Land said he is willing to foster a child between four and 13 years old.

“We’re in the process of getting through our foster application and getting that approved. One of those steps is getting your house ready,” Land said.

The love of the Land family will be shared with a child deserving of a good home.

“We’re going to start small, love one kid at a time and go from there,” Land said.