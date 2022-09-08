Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community.

“In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our church in Mandan but also in Bismarck,” First Presbyterian Church Pastor Deanna Reikow said.

Standing since 1881, it requires a little upkeep. The congregation is doing what they can to keep up the maintenance of the building.

“We’ve got a number of other repairs we need to do on the foundation on the church, it’s starting to deteriorate, and that needs to be replaced. The gutters were leaking, and they caused some damage to the tuck pointing on the brick,” Daniel Little of Building and Maintenance Ministry said.

Some of those repairs included sealing the bell tower from further leaks and replacing the roof of the church this past July.

“It’s been a tough couple of years with COVID and just trying to stay alive and vibrant,” Reikow said.

Not to mention what’s found inside the church which includes stained glass windows dating back to the 1900s. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the church raise the funds needed to meet its goals.

“It’s a humbling thing for us because normally we’re known for helping other people and doing other things in the community. We’ve hit this point after all these renovations, we don’t want to funds from our ministry which is blessing bags for the homeless and so many other things that we do,” Reikow said.

Around $30,000 is the estimated cost to repair everything. To visit the Go Fund Me page click here.