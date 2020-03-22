Churches across the state are offering services a little differently

After President Trump urged the public to avoid gatherings in groups of 10 or more, due to COVID-19, churches across the state are offering services a little differently.

COVID-19 has affected businesses, schools, families, and now churches.

“As much as we love to be together, just the wisest decision on our part was to encourage people to stay home, follow the advice of others and we will get the message to you,” says Dan Dangerfield, Pastor of Minot First Assembly A/G.

Like many other churches, he has gone from preaching to 500 members…to just one camera.

“So we’re looking at all aspects of doing church remotely. We’re so thankful for technology and the internet,” adds Dangerfield.

Dangerfield says he and his team are dedicated to making sure people still have access to church, even when they can’t do it in person. That even means going outside the church to make sure members have what they need.

“We actually reached out to those that are in our congregation that we are aware of, to say A: is there something we can do to help you in this time,” he says. “Can we go grocery shopping. If there are concerns from you going out being around others.”

Praise and worship, prayer, and the pastor’s message are all given on social media platforms like Facebook and Youtube. But, there is another important group of the church that needs to feel a sense of normalcy as well.

“We’ve tried to find different interactive ways for them to engage with us,” says Kayla Maedche, Youth Pastor.

The youth pastor says with kids not being in school and their lives kind of shaken up due to the coronavirus, it’s important that they have some sort of structure.

“So, for example, we have a review game every week, because they have a sense of OK I know what’s coming next,” says Maedche.

With so many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, there is one thing for sure, churches are prepared to do online services as long as they need to.

If you want to find out how you can watch a service online…CLICK HERE.

