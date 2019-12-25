Churches around ND celebrate the birth of Jesus

Many people around the world started Christmas Day in church to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Many believe that over 2000 years ago, Jesus Christ was born to the Virgin Mary. Christmas speeches, singing ‘Oh Holy Night’ and fellowship with family and friends are all common in celebrating his birth. We spoke to one churchgoer who told us what Christmas means to them.

“The real meaning behind Christmas is to celebrate Jesus’ birth. We come to church, praise God, then we go home and spend time with my beautiful family,” said Maya Aguilar, member of Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Aguilar said this is her favorite holiday of the year.