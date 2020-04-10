Churches go digital for Easter Sunday

Well, Easter certainly isn’t canceled… but it will feel different this year.

More people go to church on Easter Sunday than any other day of the year. But not this year. Most churches will be empty due to social distancing recommendations. One Bismarck church that normally fills the Event Center on Easter says they’ll be celebrating online.

“We think it’s important to protect the generations and just the people that have existing conditions that might be more at risk,” said Kyle Jorris, E Kids Pastor at Evangel Church in Bismarck.

Jorris says Evangel is following the guidelines set by the government and recommend people only spend time with close family in small groups to prevent spreading COVID-19.

