Cigarette in potted plant ignites fire in Bismarck mobile home

The Bismarck Fire Department says a cigarette butt that was discarded into a potted plant caused a fire in a mobile home in east Bismarck early Monday morning.

Fire officials say they received a call around 6:15 AM of fire on the back deck of a mobile home on Centennial Road.

The occupants of the home were able to escape without injuries. Sixteen firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which was traced back to a cigarette butt left in a potted plant.

Fire officials say there was “extensive fire and smoke damage to the exterior and interior of the home.”

The Bismarck Police Department, Metro Area Ambulance, MDU, and Capital Electric also responded to the scene. The fire was deemed accidental by the Bismarck Fire Department.