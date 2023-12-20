GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — Staff and volunteers are locking themselves in an animal shelter for a good cause because the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter in Grand Forks is on day 32 of their lockdown.

They are staying at the shelter 24 hours a day, sleeping on the floors, and even staying outside playing with the animals to relate to how it feels to be out in those chilly elements.

Their goal is to raise $1 million.

Not only are they a no-kill animal shelter, but they also have programs for those with disabilities, kids, and domestic violence victims.

“We had a dog that just wouldn’t settle down. And this 13-year-old boy just sat by the cage and talked with the dog. And the dog just calmed down. And we got the dog adopted three days later,” said Lauralee Tupa, the CEO of Circle of Friends Animal Shelter.

Tupa says if they don’t meet their goal they say they’ll have to shut their doors.