ND cities involved in wastewater testing for coronavirus

BISMARCK, N. D. (AP) — A handful of North Dakota cities are involved in the emerging science of testing wastewater for the coronavirus.

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality is heading the testing that’s underway in Bismarck, Fargo, West Fargo, Mandan and Williston with plans to expand it to other communities.

Testing wastewater is potentially an earlier indicator of active cases in contrast to testing people. It’s funded by $65,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid that includes a $50,000 grant for North Dakota State University which is doing the lab analysis.

The North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck began wastewater testing in early October.

