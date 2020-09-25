Citizen of the Year contest coming to Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As part of the 2021 State of the City event, Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma wants to recognize a “Citizen of the Year”.

Residents are encouraged to nominate someone they believe deserves consideration as Minot’s Citizen of the Year by creating a short video to show why that person should be recognized, and submit it to the City of Minot via a link on the city’s website, at minotnd.org/mayorschallenge.

The winning video will receive $1,000 from First International Bank & Trust to donate to their favorite Minot charity. The video creator will win $100 in Minot Chamber of Commerce bucks courtesy of Farmers Union Insurance.

The winning video will be part of the 2021 virtual State of the City event on Feb. 2.

Videos should be between one to five minutes in length and are due by Dec. 23

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss