Citizen of the Year contest coming to Minot

As part of the 2021 State of the City event, Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma wants to recognize a “Citizen of the Year”.

Residents are encouraged to nominate someone they believe deserves consideration as Minot’s Citizen of the Year by creating a short video to show why that person should be recognized, and submit it to the City of Minot via a link on the city’s website, at minotnd.org/mayorschallenge.

The winning video will receive $1,000 from First International Bank & Trust to donate to their favorite Minot charity. The video creator will win $100 in Minot Chamber of Commerce bucks courtesy of Farmers Union Insurance.

The winning video will be part of the 2021 virtual State of the City event on Feb. 2.

Videos should be between one to five minutes in length and are due by Dec. 23