BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– FRF Investments has received approval from Bismarck City Commissioners for a partial annexation of the Clear Sky Addition.

The addition is located east of Bismarck, between East Main Avenue/County Highway 10 and Apple Creek Road.

This partial annexation is the third phase of a community project from the investment group and will allow the development to add 16 single-family homes to the city.

The Planning and Zoning Commission first considered this request on December 21, 2022, and Wednesday, City Commissioners voted yes in the approval of the project’s continuation.