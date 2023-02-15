BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck city leaders are wondering if it’s ethical for one of their own to also be working for the county.

In November, City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski was elected as Burleigh County Auditor, and will begin his term in April.

As a city commissioner, Splonskowski believes there could be potential problems if he keeps both his job as a commissioner and auditor.

Both Bismarck and Burleigh County work collaboratively on certain projects, of which Splonskowski could be asked to vote on.

Other commissioners expressed their concern as well with him having both jobs at the same time, saying it could hinder decision-making for the city.

“We don’t know whether it will impact the ability for the board to function until you have those situations,” said Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs, “and we can’t foresee when that would happen. When it gets to be too much, then it’s automatically not a compatible office.”

Right now, Splonskowski says he’ll keep both positions, and the board has not taken any immediate action.

Combs says she’ll continue looking over agenda materials to find potential conflicts of interest with Splonskowski’s new role as auditor.