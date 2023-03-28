BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tuesday, City Commissioners heard the Annual Report regarding Bismarck’s Public Health.

Last year, health officials with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health focused on health equity and outreach efforts to increase vaccination rates, as well as implemented a nursing program.

It’s called the Nurse-Family Partnership Program and is an evidence-based program for first-time mothers and their children impacted by social and economic inequality.

“Up to the age of two, a nurse follows them (the children),” explained Public Health Director, Renae Moch. “They become a trusted care provider, assisting them with assessment questions. Right now we are partnering with Custer Health and we serve families in Burleigh County, Custer Health serves those in Morton Grant and Sioux Counties.”

Last year, 85 families were served, and nurses completed more than 1,000 visits through telehealth and in-person appointments.