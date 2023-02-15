BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In May 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, released preliminary flood Insurance rate maps showing updated flood hazard data for portions of Burleigh County.

This week, Bismarck City Commissioners saw the updated maps in that project.

Whenever FEMA issues preliminary insurance rate maps, it involves changes to flood hazard information.

This can impact a community a lot, especially one that lives along a major river like Bismarck.

Before any changes are made, however, a statutory 90-day appeal period is required.

During this period, any property owner or someone leasing a property in Bismarck can make their voices heard to the city.

Bismarck will then forward appeals and comments to FEMA for review.

“To be considered an appeal, a submittal must include data that shows that the proposed flood housing information requested in a preliminary flood insurance of the report is scientifically or technically incorrect,” explained AICP Community Development Director, Ben Ehreth. “Any submittal that does not meet those requirements is considered a comment.”

The formal 90-day appeal period will run from February 17 to May 18.