City Council agrees to make a contract for Minot pound

After getting emails regarding the importance of animal welfare services and opinions on who should run the pound, City council members made a motion in tonight’s meeting.

The City of Minot does not own the pound — they contract with the Minot Vet Clinic to take in animals collected by animal control.

However, there has not been a contract in place in more than 30 years.

City Manager, Harold Stewart, said that the council wanted to discuss a meaningful and transparent way a contract could be put in place.

He said the Council agrees that a written agreement needs to be in place — and that they have short and long-term plans.

“Short term being the action the council took tonight, directing staff to negotiate a contract with Minot Vet Clinic for 12 months,” said Stewart. “And then during that 12 month period that that contract is in place, then developing and working on an RFP, RFQ to bid those services out.”

The Minot Chief of Police said he spoke with the Minot Vet Clinic and they are open to the contract.