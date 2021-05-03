City Council approves $800K from Magic Fund to purchase building for first Career and Technical Education Center

Having a Career and Technical Education Center in the Magic City is one step closer to becoming reality.

At Monday’s city council meeting, council members approved $800,000 from the Magic Fund to be used to purchase the building.

It’s located at 120 E Burdick Expressway across from Milton Young Towers.

“This is going to be a tremendous asset to the community and I hope a starting point where we see an expansion on this as we saw some of that efforted at the state legislature through the career and technical education focus that we saw through a couple of different bills as it evolves. Great work on this,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Right now, Trinity Health occupies the building. A purchase date is unknown at this time.