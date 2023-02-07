MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)– The childcare crisis exists widely across our state, creating a barrier for parents to return to work. But the Minot City Council is hoping to minimize the problem by forming a committee whose sole purpose is to find a solution.

Council member Scott Burlingame, who proposed the committee, wants a variety of people to be on the 11-person committee — including city council members, parents, members of the EDC, licensed childcare providers, and others. It would be the committee’s job to look at city funds to see where money could be put towards childcare, investigate childcare provider needs, and think outside the box in order to find solutions.

The council recently approved the committee, and current members are asking anyone in the Minot area to apply.

“If you are interested, please reach out to the city,” explained Minot Mayor, Tom Ross. “A simple email or a phone call to the clerk’s office, if you’re interested, we’ll contact you. We will begin the process as soon as possible and get the committee appointed, and move forward from there.”

The Minot Air Force Base also has a childcare committee, and the council plans to connect the new committee with the bases so they can work together.