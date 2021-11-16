City Council approves funds for CTE Center construction in Minot

Technical and vocational education is getting a major boost in Minot after authorities approve funding for a Career and Technical Education Center.

The city council approved $3.4 million in resilience funds for the renovation of an old building.

The building, formerly owned by Trinity Health, will be transformed into a CTE center.

Minot State University originally bought the building for $800,000 about a month ago.

Those funds came from the MAGIC Fund and the facility was then handed over to its partner institution, Dakota College at Bottineau.

Council President and Chair of the CTE Committee, Lisa Olson praised the decision.

“It’s just our next step Mr. Mayor, we are on the path and we will continue to move forward but It’s just an important point that we’re at, and glad we’re moving in the right direction,” she said.

The new center for Career and Technical Education is expected to draw students into Minot and surrounding communities.

“Oftentimes when they relocate, they sometimes are offered positions close to college and they may not come back to Minot or they may not come back to the central state,” Campus Dean at DCB, Dr. Jean Migler said.

Migler indicated that is the benefit a CTE education could bring to the Minot area economy.

“From an economic development point of view, one of the benefits of having a CTE center in Minot is that we will likely recruit from the area from the north-central part of the state and they can get their education in Minot and chances are really good they will stay in the area,” he said.

The facility could be ready for use by the Fall of 2023. Right now, officials are shopping for an architect to design and plan the renovation.

The project is a partnership between the City of Minot, Minot State University Foundation, Dakota College at Bottineau, Trinity Medical Center and the Minot Area Chamber EDC.