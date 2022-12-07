MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Trinity Health could get a $3 million, reduced-interest loan, with the potential for $300,000 to be converted into a grant, but this is only under certain conditions.

One of those conditions is for Trinity to complete traffic improvements on 37th Avenue Southwest, near Trinity’s new complex development.

The City Council went into a closed session on Monday to decide if Trinity or the City would oversee the project and the city has agreed to take over plans.

But Trinity officials have not come back to the council with a final answer on whether or not they will take the deal that’s on the table to receive MAGIC Funds.

And as new MAGIC Fund guidelines are being put into effect this month, Trinity is on the clock to accept the council’s conditions.

“Since that time frame, the councils approved of creating the special assessment district for the intersection, so Trinity Hospital won’t be doing that, that will be a city project now. And the cost of that will be spread out over the property owners and the taxpayers in that vicinity, which will include Trinity hospital. But other property owners as well. And so, we’re waiting for a formal response from Trinity of whether or not they need the loan from the MAGIC Fund as the Council outlined,” said the City Manager of the City of Minot, Harold Stewart.

Other conditions to receive funds include Trinity demolishing or conveying their downtown properties to a third party within 10 years.

After the Council presented their conditions to Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan, he said the council’s proposal was not one the hospital was prepared to hear.