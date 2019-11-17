City Employees Still Displaced After Harvey City Hall Fire

Local News

by: KX News Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

In continuing coverage: a weekend fire will temporarily shut down one city’s driver’s license office.

Thursday we told you about a fire that has Harvey city employees working out of their cars and homes, in order to keep city business running as usual.

However, the driver’s license office is not so lucky and is not able to do that.

So Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced they will temporarily close the office until it’s properly cleaned out. They hope it can reopen as soon as Wednesday, December 18th.

The office is only open every third Wednesday of the month.

