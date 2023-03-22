Snow is no stranger to our state, and mother nature hasn’t been cooperative lately.

Run off from the melting snow can cause problems for sewage drains when freezing happens over night. The City of Minot says, they are prepared for this and can help keep the flow of water flowing, where needed.

Jason Sorenson, Assistant Public Works Director, said, “We have a couple of trucks that steam boilers on them we call them our steamer units we go out and steam storm sewers that are plugged.”

Keeping the Streets safe to drive on from flooding and run off water is important.

Keeping your yard dry is and your home away form water is equally as important.

“Residents know that there’s, you know a path where water is supposed to be flowing you know, between their houses or through their back yard they should take a look at those to make sure they are not packed with snow and things of that nature just make sure water can get to the street or a drain if their is one,” Mr. Sorenson continued.

Making sure everything stays dry and the water flows where it’s suppose to. Flood walls are still being built in our city, and the most recent one being built now is on railway avenue, with an estimated end date of 2 to 3 years.



This year being an almost record breaking winter, however, the City of Minot says we shouldn’t worry.

“The Flood Forecast came out a couple weeks ago and there is really no alarm for flood conditions through Minot this year from run off and river levels.”

But keeping an eye on your surroundings and reaching out to the city if you see a clogged drain can do a lot of good, helping you do your part to prevent street flooding in Minot.

The city is working hard to get these walls built to and provide residents in the Mouse River Valley with complete flood protection. Phase four of flood protection plans are currently under design and will be the next step in contractors plans.