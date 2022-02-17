Minot City Hall is moving to the old Wells Fargo building downtown, but before it can, there’s a lot of work to be done.

Demolition and reconstruction have been in full swing all month long.

“There’s a lot of new bodies that are in the current City Hall that weren’t planned for in the ’50s when that was built or the ’90s when it was renovated,” said Derek Hackett, the public information officer for the City of Minot. “We have people on top of each other at the current City Hall. We have people sharing offices.”

Hackett says the City of Minot is different now than it was 60 years ago, so this change was a long time coming.



“As far as population, quality of life and amenities, and the staffing for the city,” said Hackett.

But the improvements aren’t just for the people who work there. The primary level, which is actually the second floor, will be easily accessible to the public.

“City council chambers are there, right off the main level,” said Hackett. “Utility billing is right across the hall. All finance is there. The Council offices and Mayor’s office are there and then Public Information is all on that main level. Bottom level is more internal things, like IT and central dispatch. The third level are more of our executive roles, like the city attorney, the city manager, HR.”

Currently, contractors are working on demolishing the first and third floors and framing the second.

“After the framing starts then we’ll start coming in with the electricians and the plumbers and doing all the rough ends for that work,” said City Engineer Lance Meyer. “The heating and ventilation all that is happening as well and they’ll just go floor by floor.”

But contractors have had to share the building with Northland Health while trying to keep all the work on pace



“We have to keep them in service at the same time that we’re deconstructing the building around them,” said Meyer. “So everyone’s working together, we’re trying to communicate with them so they understand impacts and those sort of things.”

The complete renovation is expected to be finished in the Spring of 2023.

The entire project is expected to cost nearly $16 million.