City improving safe routes to schools

In 2010, the Minot City Engineer’s Office conducted a study to see how safe routes were for elementary students.

Over the past decade, the city of Minot has made improvements to expand the safety of those routes.

“I love it. It shows that they care about the people that are living here,” said William Chew, a Minot resident.

Chew said his granddaughter walks to school when the weather is nicer, and he feels at ease knowing safety measures are being made by the city of Minot.

Chew added, “Top of the list, grandkids are very important to me. As I said to you, 30 years in law enforcement in California, so I really care about them and want them safe.”

It’s all being done through the safe routes to school program, a federally funded program managed by the DOT.

“The city has been very successful over the years when we have applied for grants asking to fund safe routes to schools, which essentially builds sidewalks and trails around the schools that we have in Minot,” said Lance Meyer, city of Minot engineer.

Over the past 10 years, the city has completed a number of projects around schools such as Perkett, Longfellow and Lewis and Clark Elementary. But sidewalks aren’t the only thing they are improving.

Meyer added, “It might be signing improvements or crosswalk improvements, things like that. As the year’s progress, we will have completed all the projects recommended in the report.”

At the recent Minot City Council meeting, members gave the go-ahead to apply for a grant that would help them complete the next item on the list of projects — a $400,000 job.

“There is a lot of sidewalk missing around Edison Elementary, especially along the 17th Ave corridor,” added Meyer.

If approved for the grant, the project will begin in 2022. Meyer said after sidewalks and crosswalks are completed, there will still be smaller projects to be done like signage around the area. It may be another three to five years before everything is complete.

If the city receives the grant for the project around Edison Elementary, it will cover close to $300,000.

The city will be responsible for the remaining $155,000.