BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People in Bismarck are waiting to find out if they’ll have to pay more for city water.

Bismarck city leaders have been surveying people, asking residents for their thoughts on the current water rates.

The city began accepting submissions for its water utility rate survey on January 30.

The survey is part of a utility rate update that could impact water, sewer, and stormwater utility rates.

The survey closed on February 12 and received a total of 376 surveys from local neighbors.

“They were greatly appreciative of the opportunity to walk through and see those numbers,” stated City Commissioner, Steve Marquardt. “I think they came in with a different mindset. And once we walked through the system and let them know what tools they have at their fingertips… it went really well. They were happy the staff was there to answer a lot of those tough questions.”

Customer affordability did come up as a number one priority for residents.

City Commissioners will discuss more on if water utility rates need to go up or not at their next meeting.