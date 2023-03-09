MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders are looking for the public’s input for an ongoing corridor study for Sunset Drive.

The study is about determining potential traffic and safety improvements along Mandan’s Sunset Drive from Division Street to 38th Street, which is just past Mandan Middle School.

The city has already received some feedback from the public on what they would like to see happen.

At 5 p.m., the city hosted a public meeting at the Mandan High School Auditorium for a formal presentation of possible solutions for Sunset Drive.