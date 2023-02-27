BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck is teaming up with other community organizations in March for a “Better Bismarck Blitz.”

According to a news release, the campaign is to raise money to provide resources for people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Up to this point the Better Bismarck campaign has received about $13,000 in donations. Our goal with the next phase of this project is to engage local businesses to make this campaign more visible in the community,” said Bismark-Burleigh Public Health Director, Renae Moch.

An online toolkit can be downloaded here. The toolkit will help organizations with marketing and the promotion of the campaign and has a table topper that participating organizations can display.

The toppers have a QR Code with a link to the Better Bismarck donation page, as well as a summary of the program.

The toolkit also has fundraising ideas businesses can use with their staff.

“This toolkit puts the ball in the court of our community and gives them options for how we can make a Better Bismarck,” Moch said.

Better Bismarck addresses the two root causes of homelessness: addiction and mental health disorders.

The fundraiser efforts do not use taxpayer money, and donations are tax-deductible.

Following the launch in November, the first six weeks of the program raised over $12,000. The city of Bismarck has promised to match up to just over $17,000 that was received through a settlement with opioid manufacturers.

More information is available online. Bismarck also has information through Facebook and Twitter.