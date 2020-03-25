City of Bismarck load restrictions to remain in place

Load restrictions will remain in place on all roadways in the city of Bismarck.

That’s the word from the city streets department.

Load restrictions are used to help preserve roadways from damage by heavy vehicles during times when road beds are soft and prone to shifting under excessive weight. The restrictions mainly affect trucks traveling through Bismarck.

The exception to the restrictions is the 7th Street and 9th Street one-way pairs (ND 1804). The one way pairs of 7th Street and 9th Street are currently restricted to 7 tons per axle and a gross vehicle weight of 105,500 lbs. This restriction is being lifted to Restricted by Legal Weights.

You can check the city of Bismarck website for further updates.

