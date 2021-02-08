City of Bismarck looking for the next Humanitarian of the Year

Do you know someone who dedicates himself or herself to human rights?

If so, the City of Bismarck wants to hear from you.

The city’s Human Relations Committee is now accepting nominations for its annual Humanitarian Award.

It can be a Bismarck-based business, a nonprofit or a resident who dedicates their time to helping others.

We spoke with a committee member who says she knows this year’s nominations will be different.

“2020 and even coming into 2021, you know the world’s been a different place and we’ve really needed to come together and help each other. And there are so many people in our community who have really stepped up in a variety of ways. So I think that this year there’s a lot of opportunity for great quality applicants,” said Krista Rauch.

The award has been given annually since 2009.

If you would like to nominate someone, CLICK HERE for the form.

