City of Bismarck offices closed Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

Bismarck City offices will be closed and there will be no garbage collection on Monday, Nov. 11 due to Veterans Day.

Garbage collection will be delayed by one day all week. Crews will not be dispatched to return to an address where items were not out in time for the initial collection.  The landfill will be open on Veterans Day.

Garbage Collection

No garbage collection on Monday, Nov. 11. The garbage collection service will be delayed by one day all week. (Example: Monday’s route will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be picked up Wed, etc.). Garbage must be set out by 6:00 a.m. on collection day.

Curbside Recycling Collection (Green Route)

No change to the Curbside Recycling collection. Recycling will be picked up as normally scheduled. Recycling must be set out by 6:00 a.m. on collection day.

Landfill Hours:

Mon-Sat 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

