City of Bismarck offices closed Thanksgiving

Bismarck City offices and the landfill will be closed and there will be no garbage collection or curbside recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. 

Garbage Collection:   Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday.

Curbside Recycling – Green Route:  Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Household Hazardous Waste & Electronic Center:  Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Landfill Hours:  Monday through Saturday from 8 am – 4 pm and closed on Thanksgiving Day

