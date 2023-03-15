BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One intersection in Bismarck is in dire need of a way for pedestrians to cross safely.

The City of Bismarck installed a traffic signal at the intersection of 43rd Avenue NE and Centennial Road in 2015, but because there were no sidewalks or trails there at the time, there was no way for pedestrians to safely use the crosswalks.

However, in 2021, Burleigh County reconstructed 43rd Avenue East and Eest of the intersection, adding in a shared path on the south side of the road.

City Engineering is currently requesting $15,000 of the $55,000 from special use funds to funnel into making the area easier to navigate. Using the funds, they would install pedestrian push buttons and other ways to make sure that foot traffic can safely cross the street.