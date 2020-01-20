City of Bismarck seeking photographs to promote city

The City of Bismarck said it’s seeking quality photographs to help promote the community.

Photographers of all ages and abilities are invited to submit original seasonal photos of life in Bismarck – people, community celebrations, parades, children playing, street scenes, places and more.

Photos may be used in print publications, communications and marketing materials, the City website and social media, and photo credit will be given to the photographer.

To submit photos, CLICK HERE. You’ll also get a chance to view previously submitted photos.