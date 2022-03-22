It’s officially time to start spring cleaning, which means you may start seeing street sweepers around your neighborhood.

The City of Bismarck has started its city-wide street sweeping project. Parents are advised to keep children away from all street sweeping operations and drivers should be cautious of flying debris when passing.

This year’s street cleaning may take longer than in past years.

“It’s gonna take some time this year; we put down almost 5,000 tons of sand and that’s a lot of sand to pick up so as the days get nicer and the snow melts on the curve line, you’ll start seeing them a lot more,” said Bismarck Public Works’ Chad Schiermeister.

Crews will continue this schedule, weather permitting, until all residential streets are swept.