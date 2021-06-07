City of Bismarck taking steps to get rid of European elm scale

The City of Bismarck is taking steps to get rid of a pest that’s been harmful to elm trees.

The Forest Service has targeted a few areas around the city that are most impacted by the European elm scale.

The elm trees are also suffering from the ongoing drought.

Doug Wiles with the Forest Service says they are injecting the pesticides directly into the trees.

However, without moisture, the pesticides may not be effective.

The city will be treating elms that are on public property but there are options for homeowners.

“It’s real important for homeowners to water. Not just sprinkle your lawns and do a dusting, but deep root watering, letting your hose soak the soil. A mature tree needs an inch of water in a week,” said Wiles.

The project has been underway since the end of May and expected to continue for about another month.