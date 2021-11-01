City of Bismarck wants you to be part of its first Citizen Academy

Have you wondered what exactly the city and its various departments do? Well if so, there’s good news. The City of Bismarck wants you to be a part of its first Citizen Academy.

The eight-week-long program begins in January and will teach all of those taking part about the various departments within the city.

Additionally, it will be an opportunity to better understand the challenges and priorities the city has in its day-to-day and long-term projects.

But even more than these goals, the mayor is hopeful the Citizen Academy will have an even greater impact on the participants.

“What I’m hoping comes out of this is we’ll have a lot more people running for office. More people get engaged with different boards, getting engaged with the political process. So, I’m hoping this drives political transparency and that people have the opportunity to be engaged with their local community on a much deeper level,” said Steve Bakken.

The classes will be one night a week for two to three hours. Participants will visit facilities and meet with city leaders to hear firsthand how the city departments operate

If you’re interested, click here to sign up.