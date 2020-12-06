City of Garrison to hold vigil for family, friends who lost a child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Losing a child can cause a lot of heartache and pain, which is why the City of Garrison is coming together to provide some comfort.

The Angel of Hope Memorial Hour and Candle-lit Vigil is meant for family members and friends to come and place letters and flowers for their deceased children at the foot of the Angel of Hope Monument at Wilderness Park.

A full ceremony filled with music and activities usually takes place, but this year due to COVID-19, only a walk-thru visitation will be allowed.

One organizer tells us this event started in 2017 when an uptick in child deaths occurred due to various reasons.

“That inspired me to move forward with this thinking that it may give those people that lost a child a glitter of hope, but to be honest I’m the winner. It’s helped me deal with some of the stress of a loss.” Mike Matteson said.

Matteson says the walk through vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and last for an hour.

Anyone is invited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New physical fitness guidelines

Saturday, December 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Giving to those in need

COVID-19 ND Watch 12-5-20

Century Boy's Basketball

Hockey

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

People's State Bank

Williston Business

Vaccine Cost

KX Convo: Heidi Heitkamp

Friday, December 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bamlanivimab

River Rule Change

Bismarck Mall Boutique

Pride of Dakota Showcase

Retail Credit Card Risks

Masks and Policing

preparing for vaccine in ND

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/4

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss