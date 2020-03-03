City of Lincoln Dealing With Water Seepage

The city of Lincoln has a water problem, more specifically a groundwater problem; you can thank the wet fall for those issues. While residents here continue to pump water out of their basements, city leaders have taken new steps to take that water and get it out of the city.

Lincoln is a victim of its own success, and as the population continues to grow, so does the need to build new homes. A good portion of the city was built on top of the sand, allowing water to easily drain through the soil, but as that water hits clay further down, it’s dammed up with nowhere to go…so it seeps into people’s basements, basements like Tom Volk’s.

“We had to do whatever we could to keep the water out…we had to waterproof the basement floors, we had to remodel some of the basement and things like that to make sure we kept the water out, and then we had to re-do all of our two-by-fours in the bottom because they got moldy and they got kind of rotted out,” said Volk.

His basement has three sump pumps all timed specifically to move as much water out of his house as possible.

And it’s not just him. Dozens of homes across the city are having the same issue, so much so that drainage pipes in people’s front yards look like snakes.

“My neighbor right across from me foreclosed on her home because she could no longer afford to keep remodeling the basement, so she had to foreclose on her home because she was sinking a lot of money into her basement and she could just no longer do it,” said Volk.

All that drainage comes with unexpected consequences. As people pump their water onto the street, it freezes, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure.

But there is new hope. The city recently spent over $77,000 to install five new pumping stations across the city to drain that groundwater out to alleviate the seepage problem.

“We’re taking out roughly 170,000 gallons a day, a million gallons a week out of the ground, and we’re hoping this takes care of the problem,” said resident and City Councilman Brandon Schock.

It might be starting to work as Volk said he’s hearing the constant “hummm” of his pumps…less and less.

“It’s actually more eerie now. We were so used to the pumps running, so now that they’re quiet and not really on. We always come down here to check on them because we think they’re broken or not running, and it’s just phenomenal that this water’s been removed and our water table must have been drawn down a lot because we can hardly time these pumps anymore,” said Volk

City officials said they had to do something because it was starting to depreciate home values, and for a city that’s looking to grow and get valuable census funding, soggy basements and lowering home values was the last thing they needed.