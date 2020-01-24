City of Lincoln Flushing Water to Improve Quality

Continuing coverage on the water troubles in the city of Lincoln.

This week, residents have been noticing bad-smelling, discolored water in their sinks. Lincoln officials look to improve the quality.

The city asked do you need evidence that the water in the city of Lincoln is safe to drink and use?

Look no further than City Engineer Kenneth Nysether, trying it out himself.

“The water is safe, but we understand that it’s not as pristine as what they’re used to seeing,” shared Nysether.

City officials are working on getting the quality of water in Lincoln up to the standards of the residents, they said, by shutting down the new line to flush out the old water and re-flush new water through it to make sure it’s clean.

“The line was decontaminated and made sure to be clean. But we didn’t move enough water through it to get the sediments from construction completely out of the system,” explained Nysether.

Since the opening of a new water line, the people of Lincoln have noticed imperfections, like cloudy water, sediments in their water and even an off-putting smell.

The city is advising residents to run their water for five minutes, but this is affecting people’s daily routines.

“I guess the biggest issue that we have is we’re just having to clean our water heater before we continue to wash our laundry. And we use a lot of sheets and whatnot through the clinic during the day,” said Rachael Neva, the office manager of Reclaim Health.

Lincoln residents are wondering when the troubles with the new water line will come to an end and why didn’t they flush the line to begin with.

The city engineer said he thinks they should’ve done an extensive flush of the line prior to pressure testing and chlorination.