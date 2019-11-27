City of Lincoln water restored

Earlier today, we reported that the city of Lincoln was without water due to a water main break.

According to a Facebook post from the city, water service has been restored. The city is on a boil order until further notice.

A live Facebook video from the City of Lincoln of the mayor said the public works department is collecting water samples tonight and once the results are back, he will inform everyone if the boil order is lifted.

A water pipe being installed for water tanks was hit, according to the mayor.